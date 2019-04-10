Threat closes school in town south of Kansas City

ARCHIE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a threat that has closed a western Missouri school.

The Archie R-V school district said in a Facebook post that the written threat was discovered in a building Wednesday. The post says bus riders will be taken back home. If an adult is present they'll be dropped off. But if an adult isn't home, they will be taken to an off-site location until arrangements can be made to have them safely picked up.

The small Cass County town of Archie is located 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Kansas City. The Cass County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.