Top students draw attention for criticism of Detroit school

DETROIT (AP) — Two top students at a Detroit charter school are drawing attention for using their graduation ceremony speeches to criticize the school.

The Detroit Free Press reports Zainab Altalaqani and Tuhfa Kasem were both named salutatorian at Universal Academy and they accused the school of using too many substitute teachers, firing teachers who advocated for kids and silencing students and parents who speak out.

The newspaper reports CEO Nawal Hamadeh ordered the microphone silenced during Kasem's remarks. This month's ceremony drew attention after video was posted on YouTube .

The school called the criticisms unfounded and blamed adults for what happened. It says in a statement that a "few disgruntled adults have attempted to sully the academy's honorable achievements and the graduation celebration to cause controversy to serve their own agendas."

