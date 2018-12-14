UCF offering additional $40 million in scholarships, aid

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida says it will offer an additional $40 million in scholarships and financial aid to students.

The Orlando-based school announced this week that the new scholarships and other institutional aid will help ensure that no student has to give up pursuing a degree because of money.

The school says nearly half of UCF students work more than 20 hours a week and that can often delay their earning degrees in four years.