UConn firefighters rescue 8 ducklings from catch basin

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn firefighters have rescued eight ducklings from a catch basin on campus.

The school says bystanders walking near the school's chemistry building called the fire department after noticing a mother duck and two ducklings crying at the storm drain on Sunday evening.

The school says a firefighter attached to a safety rope used a ladder to enter the catch basin. He reached six of the eight ducklings and brought them out.

The other two had made their way down a drain pipe. Crews lured those two out using a cord attached to small dish filled with Rice Krispies.

The school says the duck family was reunited and has returned to a nearby lake.