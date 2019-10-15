UConn police probing students' reported use of racial slurs

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut police are investigating a report that a group of white students used racial slurs in a parking lot as they walked past the open windows of black students' apartments.

A student who took video of the incident at UConn's Charter Oak Apartments told WTNH-TV that he was shocked and called on school officials to expel the three students if they are identified.

Some black students say the incident has put them on edge and made them feel less safe on campus.

The video shows three white students walking past an apartment building, saying a racial slur several times and laughing.

UConn spokesman Mike Enright says school officials and police have activated UConn's bias incident protocol and are investigating.

