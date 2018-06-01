UNC Health Care CEO, also medical school dean, to step down

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Health Care System's CEO and dean of the university's School of Medicine says he will step down as both.

Dr. William Roper told news outlets Thursday he will step down in May 2019. Over the past 14 years, Roper has overseen the system's expansion to a 13-hospital network with nearly $5 billion in annual revenue.

A planned merger between UNC Health Care and Charlotte-based Atrium Health fell apart in March, and would have created North Carolina's largest health network.

Weeks later, Roper told The News & Observer he wanted to remain with UNC. But, he said Thursday his departure has nothing to do with the deal and that he was not forced out.

Officials say they will soon begin a nationwide search for Roper's replacement.

