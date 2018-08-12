UNH to break ground on new soccer, lacrosse facility

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire plans to break ground on a new soccer and lacrosse facility in August.

The new facility, funded completely by private money, will be built adjacent to Wildcat Stadium on the site of Lewis Field and will be used by university athletic teams and the Oyster River Youth Association. The first phase of construction includes the building of a state-of-the-art synthetic field, perimeter fencing and team benches.

The second phase of construction will include field lighting and a 3,000-seat grandstand. The university still needs to raise an additional $1.7 million of the total $3.5 million for that construction.

The project received two anonymous grants from the Eleanor and Clarence Prevo Fund, a fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. It was created by anonymous donors.