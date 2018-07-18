UNLV starts construction on research and technology park

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Construction has kicked off on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas's new research and technology park.

The Las Vegas Sun reports UNLV's acting President Marta Meana and Executive Vice President and Provost Diane Chase attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park on Tuesday.

The project bears the name of former Sen. Harry Reid, Nevada's longest-serving senator.

The university is working on building the first piece of the park, a $20 million, four-story building.

The entire park will span over 590,000 square yards (493,000 square meters) and will feature 10 to 15 buildings.

UNLV purchased the land for the park in 2005, but plans for the park were halted during the recession.

Officials hope the project will help UNLV become a top-tier research university.

