USD identifies Lamont Smith in admissions bribery scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The University of San Diego said former basketball coach Lamont Smith was the previously unnamed "varsity coach" alleged to have taken a kickback in what federal authorities called the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

The private school said it was able to publicly identify Smith on Wednesday only after the U.S. Department of Justice modified a confidentiality order. The school said the only other people involved in the scandal who were connected to the school are a current student and one who was denied admission. USD said falsifying or making misrepresentations on an application for admission can be grounds for disciplinary action, including expulsion.

Smith resigned last March, 10 days after he was arrested for investigation of domestic violence the day after the regular-season finale in San Francisco. No charges were filed.

Smith is accused of helping to get a student admitted to USD. He is now an assistant coach at UTEP.