College Republicans and Patriot Prayer supporters watch counter protesters demonstrate during a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at the University of Washington on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
A line of Seattle police and University of Washington police guard the space between a "Freedom Rally" hosted by the school's College Republicans, at right, and a larger group of counter protesters at left at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Seattle police patrol a set of barricades separating a "Freedom Rally" hosted by the school's College Republicans and a large group of counter protesters, seen at center, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, left, listens as the national anthem is sung during a "Freedom Rally" hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
A protester is detained by Seattle police during a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson speaks to dozens of supporters during a "Freedom Rally" hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
College Republicans members and Patriot Prayer supporters yell back at counter protesters during a "Freedom Rally" at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
A man in a "Make America Great Again" hat uses his phone to film a group of counter protesters during a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Ripped pieces of an American flag litter the ground near a police officer during a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Patriot Prayer supporters wave their signs towards a large group of counter protesters during a "Freedom Rally" hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Seattle police officers move as a group to transport a pair of detained protesters to a police van during a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
Two men walk with American flags through Red Square as people gather for a "Freedom Rally" with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, on the University of Washington campus, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Several arrests were made during the rally and counter protest, despite barriers meant to separate the two groups. less
Photo: Lindsey Wasson
SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington will pay $127,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after the college billed a Republican club security fees for a rally.
The UW College Republicans sued, saying the bill for $17,000 to cover security costs for the campus event violated free-speech and other constitutional rights.
The Seattle Times reports the UW will pay legal fees to the College Republicans. The school did not admit liability but rescinded its policy around security for student group events.
College Republicans had invited the conservative political group Patriot Prayer to speak at a campus rally Feb. 10. One day before the event, a federal judge in Seattle blocked the university from billing the club.
Skirmishes broke out and several people were arrested at the rally that also drew counter-protesters.