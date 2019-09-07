University creates shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is spending $900,000 on four buses to shuttle employees and others between its Urbana/Champaign and Chicago campuses.

The service is for faculty members, students and staff members traveling on university business.

The service is scheduled for launching on Oct. 31, and will offer three round trips daily between the two campuses. They will depart in the early morning, at midday and late afternoon.

University President Tim Killeen says the idea has been under consideration for almost two years. He says it is designed to provide more convenient transportation for students and employees and also support growing research and teaching collaborations between the two campuses.

Killeen says the 18-seat buses will be "well-appointed" with onboard Wi-Fi, tables and a restroom so people can work in comfort.