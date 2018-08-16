University of Akron to phase out 80 degree programs

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron will phase out 80 degree programs as it adjusts to changing demands.

The changes announced by UA Wednesday were based on declining program enrollment. Board members received an academic program review that examined the university's 414 degrees and degree tracks.

Ten Ph.D. programs, 33 master's programs, 20 bachelor's programs and 17 associate's programs will be eliminated in the next few years.

Administrators say the school will focus on "key areas of strength and opportunity." The programs include polymer science, biosciences and cycbersecurity. UA will hire 32 new instructors for the degree tracks.

University spokesman Wayne Hill says there won't be any faculty reductions. Students in the affected programs will be able to finish their degrees.

The school's fall 2017 enrollment was about 22,000 students.