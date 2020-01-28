University of Arizona cancels Chinese New Year event

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has cancelled its Chinese New Year Festival in light of fears over the dangerous new virus outbreak in China.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday afternoon and was going to include several groups of performers from China.

The school says it has cancelled the event out an abundance of caution.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most in the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month. The virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.