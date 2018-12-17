University of Central Arkansas suspends fraternity

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — The University of Central Arkansas has suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity for hazing following student allegations that chapter members would spray cold water on prospective members, require physical workouts and confine them to the house.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the university's decision to suspend the chapter for one year comes after findings this fall that the fraternity gave out an award for excessive drinking.

One student account in a report sent to the university's dean of students last month claims a "potential sexual assault" by a fraternity member with a woman who seemed unable to give consent.

The chapter's alumni adviser, Drew Davis, apologized for the issues, saying the fraternity won't appeal the decision. Davis says the national organization will likely remove 10 members from the chapter.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com