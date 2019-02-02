University of Hawaii board defers action on tuition cut plan

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii's board has deferred action on the school administration's proposal to reduce tuition rates at its 10 campuses and keep those fees steady for several years.

University officials proposed cutting tuition for the next school year and freezing it through the 2022-23 school year.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported members of the Board of Regents expressed concern at a meeting Thursday about the revenue the school would lose under the plan. Members cited additional worries about economic uncertainty and declining college-age populations.

Board Chairwoman Lee Putnam asked the administration to take its feedback into consideration.

The board may revisit the matter in the coming months.