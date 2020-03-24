University of Maine at Fort Kent getting a new leader

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — The provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Montana Western is headed eastward to serve as president of the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Deborah Hedeen, who has 27 years of experience in higher education, was selected to lead the University of Maine at Fort Kent, the northernmost campus in the University of Maine System.

“Dr. Hedeen understands the importance of strengthening access to education across all regions of Maine and that we have to work together to get the job done for our students," UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in making the announcement on Tuesday.

Hedeen called the Fort Kent campus a “premier rural university” that enjoys strong support from faculty, students and community.

"I am impressed, inspired, and ready to get to work on campus and across the University of Maine System to continue building on the strength and reputation of UMFK,” she said.