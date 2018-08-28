University of Missouri bans all tobacco products from campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is banning the use of all tobacco products on the Columbia campus, effective immediately.

Cigarettes and electronic nicotine devices have been prohibited on campus since 2013. The policy announced Tuesday expands that to include any tobacco-based product, including chewing tobacco, nicotine salt products like Juul and pipes.

The Tobacco Free Mizzou Committee worked on the policy for a year, funded by a $20,000 grant from the American Cancer Society.

The university plans to use education efforts to spread word about the ban but persistent offenders could face disciplinary action.

Free tobacco cessation support and nicotine replacement therapy will be provided to students, staff and faculty at the university.

The ban applies to sporting events and the Athletics Department will work to make fans aware of it.