University of Missouri reports tuberculosis case on campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri says a student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis and left campus voluntarily.

The school said in a news release that campus and local health officials are working to track down other people who might need testing. The school described the student as cooperative but declined to release the student's condition or other details, citing student privacy laws.

Tuberculosis is a serious disease that usually affects the lungs and can be deadly if not treated.

In developed countries, it has largely been brought under control. But it's a major scourge in less affluent places.

Symptoms include persistent coughing, weight loss and fatigue.