University of Nebraska closing all campuses in wake of virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska closed all of its campuses Wednesday as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

NU President Ted Carter announced the closures in an email Tuesday, citing public health models predicting a peak of COVID-19 cases sometime in late April, NET reported. The closure applies to most employees, including all student workers, for at least two weeks.

Carter said discussions are being held to determine which employees are necessary to remain campus.

“These may include all of our health care workers, public safety officers, housing and dining personnel and others,” he said.

Employees are eligible to take up to 160 hours of emergency paid administrative leave. The email says employees should plan to work remotely “until further notice.”

All four University of Nebraska campuses shut down in-person classes in mid-March and shifted to online classes in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.