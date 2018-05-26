University of Nevada, Reno grad eyes nontraditional career

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A recent University of Nevada, Reno graduate has her eyes set on a nontraditional career.

Allison Monterey Blair was honored as the Hertz Medal Scholar by the university for having the highest grade-point average in the Class of 2018.

The 22-year-old says she wants to look for jobs at historic homes, museums and parks ranging from places such as Death Valley to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

"Essentially, I'll apply for seasonable jobs that rotate and follow the tourism pattern," she said.

Blair graduated with English and anthropology degrees and minored in museum studies and historic preservation.

She isn't the only 2018 graduate with a 4.0, but she was the one who was nominated by professors for her academic perfectionism.

Blair was one of more than 3,100 University of Nevada, Reno graduates who were part of four spring graduation ceremonies, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported

Blair and her boyfriend, Spencer Bonilla, bought a rundown 1976 Airstream trailer that they will renovate and travel with, as they anticipate moving every six months.

The couple purchased the 30-foot (9.1-meter) trailer for $6,000 after finding it listed at a dealer in Texas.

"I mean that's a good deal," she said. "You can't ever find one, even in the shape it was in, for that."

While restoring the trailer, Blair found wasps and more than 60 dead mice.

She expects to be done with the trailer by November, and she and her boyfriend will leave Reno. He will do computer work online as they travel.

"I can't wait to get to the decorating part,'" she said about restoring the trailer. "That's the fun part."

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com