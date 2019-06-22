University of North Alabama adopting new tuition plan

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The University of North Alabama is switching to a tuition plan that officials say will result in increased costs for some students but not others.

Officials at the school in Florence say they are reducing the total number of student fees from seven to one, and fees will be included in the overall tuition cost.

A statement says students taking 15 hours will see a maximum increase in expenses of 4.1%. But some could pay less, and costs won't change for others.

School officials say a lag in state funding is a continuing problem. North Alabama's vice president for business, Evan Thornton, says the school has deferred maintenance and capital needs totaling more than $160 million.

The school has an undergraduate enrollment of about 6,200 students.