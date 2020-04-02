University of Tennessee moving summer classes online

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee says summer session classes at all campuses will be delivered online in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The university system and other colleges and universities moved classes online in March as the coronavirus response spread throughout Tennessee.

Online classes at UT will now continue through the summer, system president Randy Boyd said in a news release Wednesday.

At the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, clinical rotations in hospitals will continue with students who are following coronavirus-related rules.

Campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis will notify faculty, students and staff about the effect on respective campuses, the news release said.