University of Virginia to add wheelchair ramps to famed Lawn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is moving forward this summer with plans to install wheelchair ramps to make its famous Lawn more accessible.

The Daily Progress reports the two ramps will allow wheelchair users for the first time to move the length of the Lawn, the grassy center of the Thomas Jefferson-designed Academical Village.

Michelle Miles, a fourth-year who uses a wheelchair, says the prospect of a more accessible lawn is "incredibly exciting."

But some oppose the ramps. Whitt Clement chairs the Board of Visitor's Building and Grounds Committee. He tells the newspaper a group of alumni and university supporters called the Jeffersonian Grounds Initiative argued the ramps would "do violence to the integrity of the Lawn."

