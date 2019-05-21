University of Wyoming restores vocational education program

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has restored a degree program in career and technical education after the state Legislature withheld some funding.

The Laramie Boomerang reports university trustees voted last week to reinstate the program that trains teachers in vocational education.

The program was eliminated in 2017 amid $42 million in budget cuts.

Republican state House Speaker Steve Harshman added an amendment to the budget bill that passed in February, withholding $1 million in block grant funding to the university until the program was brought back.

The board has tasked the program's instructor to develop a new program that expands parameters to "attract and sustain a fiscally viable cohort number of students statewide" to justify keeping the program.

