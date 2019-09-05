University to review its handling of sexual violence reports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Administrators say they will be reviewing policies and procedures for investigating sexual violence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — action that students and staffers have been seeking for months.

Administrators will be forming the Title IX Collaborative, a working group that will include members from 25 campus organizations. It will work in an advisory role to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Wednesday's announcement that an advisory committee will be formed was called a good first step by members of Dear UNL, a campus group that includes students and staffers. But some members also said the university plans don't reflect the group's recommendations.

The group has complained to administrators and the university Board of Regents that the university's Title IX office inadequately addressed their complaints of sexual assault or harassment. The office investigates allegations of sexual abuse on campus.