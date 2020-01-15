Utah handing out condoms with cheeky slogans to combat HIV

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah is trying something new to fight HIV infections: handing out condoms with cheeky plays on state pride.

The prophylactics are labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth," a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”

About 100,000 of the condoms will be handed out for free through the Utah AIDS Foundation, local health departments and University of Utah clinics. Community activists will also place them at bars, social clubs and motels.

“We're really trying to have fun with it, get people talking,” said Erin Fratto, a health program specialist at the Utah Department of Health. “We're pushing the envelope.”

Officials are hoping the new approach will help make progress against frustratingly consistent HIV infection rates.

Wyoming and Alaska have also done similar campaigns in recent years, Fratto said.