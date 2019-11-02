Utah student wears Hitler costume; principal suspended

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A principal and teacher in Utah have been suspended after a student at their school dressed as Hitler for a Halloween parade.

After a picture of the costume circulated on social media, Davis County School District spokesman Christopher Williams said Friday that the district put the principal and teacher on paid administrative leave.

Online photos show the boy wearing a swastika on the sleeve of a long-sleeve dark brown shirt.

Williams apologized for what happened and said the school district "does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form."

He says the northern Utah school district is investigating the incident. He declined to answer additional questions, including the name and location of the school or if the student was suspended.