Vancouver district delays school over contract dispute

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A school district in Vancouver, Washington, says it will delay the start of school as contract negotiations continue between the district and its teachers.

Evergreen Public Schools says school will not begin as planned Tuesday because of uncertainty over contract negotiations with the Evergreen Education Association, which represents 1,800 educators. The district has nearly 27,000 students.

The union voted Thursday to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, KOIN-TV reported that another union representing Vancouver educators has told Vancouver Public Schools it plans to strike on Wednesday, the district's first day of school, unless an agreement was reached.

The district says negotiations are scheduled to continue Monday.