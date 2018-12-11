Vanderbilt hires G League President Malcolm Turner as new AD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired NBA G League President Malcolm Turner as its new athletic director, going with a business executive over candidates with experience in college athletic administration for the Southeastern Conference's only private university.

Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos says athletic directors were among the diverse candidates Vanderbilt considered. Zeppos says Turner didn't come up through college athletics but believes Turner is a great fit for the Commodores.

He will start Feb. 1 and replace David Williams, the first African-American athletic director in the SEC to cap a search that started in September.

Turner says Vanderbilt is a really special place offering a rare combination of student-athletes and a commitment to an opportunity for excellence on and off the field.

