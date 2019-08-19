Vermont and New Hampshire officials ponder 1 school district

CANAAN, Vt. (AP) — Education officials are considering the creation of an interstate school district that would serve high school-age students in a section of northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire.

The Caledonian-Record reports top education officials from the two states met last week with interested residents in Canaan, where Vermont and New Hampshire abut Quebec, to discuss the issue.

School districts in both states are being challenged by declining enrollment, tax pressures, a need to bolster programs with higher student ratios, and building needs.

One option being considered would have Canaan students attend elementary school in Stewartstown, New Hampshire. The middle school would be in Colebrook and the high school would be in Canaan.

There are two interstate school districts in Vermont and New Hampshire.

