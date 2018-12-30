Vermont urged to act swiftly to test water in schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some lawmakers and environmental activists say the state of Vermont needs to act faster to test water in schools for the presence of lead.

A pilot study this year discovered traces of lead in each of 16 schools that were tested. There was enough lead to require immediate action at five of the schools.

A state plan currently gives schools up to three-and-a-half-years to test their water for lead. Vermont Public Radio reports that the pilot program has spurred some to urge the state to move swiftly to protect children from the toxic heavy metal.

The state currently hopes to have tests wrapped up before June 2021 for schools with kindergarten programs and by June 2022 for the rest of the schools.