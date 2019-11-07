Videos criticizing instructor as 'anti-white' spark probe

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah university has opened an investigation after a student's YouTube videos calling debate-team teachings "anti-white" gained widespread attention online, sparking threats targeted at the instructor.

Weber State debate director Ryan Wash, who is black, tells the Standard-Examiner he's gotten more than 100 messages containing racial epithets and some death threats.

He tells KUTV the posted recordings were selectively edited to misrepresent classroom discussions where he encourages students to explore ideas from both predictable and extreme angles.

University spokeswoman Allison Hess says administrators are looking into both the curriculum and team-instruction recordings made without Wash's knowledge.

Freshman Michael Moreno, who posted the videos, says he isn't connected to the threats. He is calling for the termination of Wash, saying his lessons are overly focused on left-leaning ideas.