Virginia teachers union to hold 'Fund Our Future' rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Education Association is hosting a rally at the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to increase state funding for public education.

The union said in a news release that teachers, administrators and school board members from around the state are expected to attend Monday's “Fund Our Future” rally at the Bell Tower on the grounds of the State Capitol.

The VEA is a union of more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals.

Speakers at the rally will include VEA President Jim Livingston, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kinzer, Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and several teachers.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced last week that Richmond schools will close Monday because about 700 of the district's teachers are planning to take personal leave to attend the rally.