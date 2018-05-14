Walker floats splitting up Milwaukee school district

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says it may be time to "shake things up" at Milwaukee Public Schools as the district faces projected budget deficits.

The Republican governor on Sunday left open the possibility of separating the district into smaller districts in an interview on WISN-TV's program "Up Front with Mike Gousha." The district is projected to face a $177 million budget deficit by 2022.

Walker is running for a third term. In the interview, he cited the state Superintendent of Public Instruction's powers to take over failing schools, saying Superintendent Tony Evers has "failed to do that." Evers is among Democrats actively campaigning for governor.

Walker says if the superintendent's not willing to step in, then maybe "we should shake things up a bit." Evers says Walker is blaming others for his own mismanagement.