Washington teachers resign over policy considered anti-gay

SEATTLE (AP) — Teachers at a Seattle-area high school have resigned over a policy and language they consider discriminatory toward the gay community.

The Seattle Times reported Sunday that at least five teachers at King's High School in Shoreline quit in protest or left because they felt pushed out of the interdenominational Christian school.

Teachers say an administrative mandate requires disavowing same-sex relationships within the school and their personal lives.

They also objected to what they consider anti-gay language by Jacinta Tegman, the leader of the school's parent organization, CRISTA Ministries.

A July email from Head of School Eric Rasmussen to families repeats a previous statement by Tegman that sexual expression only occurs within heterosexual marriage.

School administrators dispute the number of departures and say they did not ask any teachers to leave.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com