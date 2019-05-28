West Virginia Senate to meet Saturday on education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate is set to reconvene later this week for the special legislative session on education.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Tuesday that he's going to call the chamber back in to vote on a broad-based education proposal Saturday.

Carmichael released a draft of the bill last week and asked senators to review the bill so they can take up the legislation Saturday.

The measure includes a pay raise for teachers, mental health services for students and a provision that would withhold pay for teachers if a school is closed because of a strike.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has praised the bill, saying it's a bipartisan approach.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Roman Prezioso has said he's happy to have common ground on which to move forward.