West Virginia State using gift to establish learning center

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University says it will establish a learning center for students in the education department after receiving a significant financial commitment from a 1950 alumnus.

University officials say the learning center will bear the name of Fred D. Thomas Jr., who made the gift. Officials say the center will feature smart technology to support interactive online instruction as well as group activities and research tutorials.

The school says an endowment established as part of the commitment will be used for ongoing maintenance of the center and technology updates.

Thomas came to WVSU after serving in the military shortly after the end of World War II. He graduated from the university with a bachelor's degree in biology. He served as a middle school science teacher and curriculum coordinator for 35 years.