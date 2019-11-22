West Virginia getting millions to rebuild school, post flood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving West Virginia $52 million to rebuild a school destroyed during deadly flooding in 2016.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the sum for Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview on Friday.

The school was torn down last year. Its students have been in temporary classrooms at a nearby middle school amid delays on reconstruction.

Capito says the process of building the new school has been painstaking but called the FEMA payment a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

The senators’ news release didn’t include a construction timeline for the new school.

Twenty-three people died and hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed after powerful thunderstorms caused widespread flooding throughout the region in June 2016.