West Virginia high school field house destroyed in fire

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A fast-moving fire has gutted a West Virginia high school football team's field house, destroying equipment and forcing a varsity game to be moved.

Petersburg High School Athletic Director Travis Liller says the blaze broke out Wednesday as the team was getting changed for practice in the field house locker room.

The team ran out of the building as it became engulfed in smoke and flames. No one was injured and the local fire department was able to quickly put out the fire.

Liller says multiple schools in the area have given the Petersburg team replacement equipment like helmets, pads and football pants.

A Friday night home game has been moved to Moorefield High.

Liller says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.