West Virginia higher ed panel picks new interim leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The leader of West Virginia's community and technical college system will also head the panel that oversees the state's four-year colleges and universities.

Media outlets report that the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission picked Sarah Armstrong Tucker for a one-year stint as interim chancellor during a meeting Friday. She will also retain her position as chancellor of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

Tucker replaces Carolyn Long, who announced in March that she would be resigning from the interim chancellor job. Long is returning to her former job as president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

Long was named interim chancellor in July, shortly after Gov. Jim Justice formed his Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education.