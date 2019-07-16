Western Illinois University gets grant for bobcat research

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a federal grant will help bolster Western Illinois University's research on the state's bobcat population.

University officials announced a $375,000 two-year grant this week. It's coming from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The money will go to biological sciences professor Chris Jacques work for continued research. Jacques says students are collecting data each day, focusing on bobcat reproduction and genetics.

Bobcats have been caught and fitted with monitoring devices in a few Illinois counties.