Wheaton Library director named state's librarian of the year

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — The director of the Wheaton Library has been named librarian of the year.

City officials announced Monday that the Illinois Library Association tabbed Betsy Adamowski. The award recognizes distinguished service and leadership in Illinois libraries.

Adamowski was feted for Wheaton Library improvements. They include adding a business resource center, coffee shop, an up-to-date interior remodeling plan, a community engagement department and an arts and cultural center.

The library association also honored Adamowski for leadership in the association. She was president in 2015-16 and has a long history of serving on leadership communities and the executive board.

Wheaton is 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Chicago.