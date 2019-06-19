Wichita State has groundbreaking for student-athlete center

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State's new center for student-athletes is one step closer to reality.

The school held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its $13.8 million Student-Athlete Success Center close to where it will be constructed near Koch Arena.

The Wichita Eagle reports the 36,000-square-foot, two-level center will include a 2,500-square-foot study hall, tutoring rooms and a large computer center.

The university's track and field program will also have a dedicated space in the facility. The team is housed in Cessna Stadium, which athletes say has mice in the showers and rundown conditions in locker rooms and team rooms.

Currently, all student-athletes at Wichita State share the same academic center and weightlifting room and the areas are often overwhelmed by demand.

The new center is expected to be completed by July 2020.

