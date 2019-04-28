Winners announced in Tennessee AP college awards for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Winners of the 2018 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors college journalism competition were announced Saturday.

Nearly 300 entries were submitted by student-led newspapers, TV stations, radio stations and digital operations at Tennessee schools. TAPBME conducts the contest to recognize the best college journalism in the state.

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of newspapers and broadcasters in the United States.

COLLEGE NEWSPAPER DIVISION:

Feature Story: 1, Hayden Goodridge, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Farmer's Forgiveness"; 2, Tayhlor Stephenson, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Letter a Day."

Sports Reporting: 1, Max Schneider, Vanderbilt University, "Man on the Move: Pat DeMarco's Journey to Stardom at Vanderbilt"; 2, Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt University, "From PICC Lines to Picking Corners: Haley Hopkins Heating up After Medical Scare."

News Graphic/Illustration: 1, Elisa Razak, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon; 2, Shania Green, Austin Peay State University.

College Photojournalist: 1, Claire Barnett, Vanderbilt University; 2, Cade Deakin, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo.

Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Max Schulman, Vanderbilt University, "How #MeToo is and isn't Changing Vanderbilt"; 2, Barbara Harmon and Tayhlor Stephenson, Middle Tennessee State University, "Relationships with 'Asexual' Requirement."

Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Brinley Hineman, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU Students Say Title IX Failed Them in Handling of Stalking Allegations"; 2, Gabriela Szymanowska, University of Tennessee at Knoxville, "Campus Fraternity Investigated for Scavenger Hunt Targeting Asian Students."

News Story: 1, Logan Garrett and Cade Deakin, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo, "President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence Hold Rally on UTC's Campus"; 2, Maria Monteros, Trevecca Nazarene University, "Want Your Chapel Credit? Put Away Your Electronic Device."

Newspaper Reporter: 1, Brooklyn Dance, Trevecca Nazarene University; 2, Kylie Hubbard, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Campus Community, the Rock Sets Stage for Free Speech Battle."

COLLEGE ONLINE DIVISION:

Online Spot Coverage: 1, Zach Gilchriest, Belmont University, "No Threat to Campus Following False Alarm "; 2, Sam Zern, Vanderbilt University, "Vanderbilt Mourns Lives Lost in Pittsburgh."

Online Feature Story: 1, Anthony Fiorella, Middle Tennessee State University, "Dear Cordell"; 2, Mamie Lomax, Middle Tennessee State University, "Passion Inspires Murfreesboro Man to Clean, Conserve Veteran's Headstones."

Online Sports Reporting: 1, Chandler Morrison, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo, "Life after Football: Cates Copes with Aftermath of Concussions"; 2, Noah Houck, Austin Peay State University, "Student Section Reportedly Told 'No Standing During the Game'."

Online Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Austin Peay State University, "2018 Govs Football Season"; 2, Elijah Campbell, Middle Tennessee State University, "Aftermath of Critical Penalty that Defined the C-USA Championship."

Online Graphics Design: 1, Elia Despradel, Belmont University, "How to Register to Vote, Apply for Absentee Ballot"; 2, Savannah Champion, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Rising Rock, "Ghosts-the Hunt."

Online Multimedia Package: 1, Alex Talley and Maisa Jabi, University of Memphis, "March to the Polls: Activists Focus Energies on November's Midterm Ballot"; 2, Nigel Shelly, Middle Tennessee State University, "Murfreesboro Loves Hosts 'DACA Dreamers Rally'."

College Media Website: 1, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "Eviction: Stories from Tennessee"; 2, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Rising Rock.

Online Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Charissa Ricker, Lipscomb University; 2, Rahul Rao, Vanderbilt University, "Space Jam: The Ice Goblin Discovered this Week."

Online Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Jurnee Taylor and Collins Peoples, University of Memphis, "With Few Options, Homeless Women in Memphis Struggle with Lack of Shelter"; 2, Claudia Willen, Vanderbilt University, "From Lupton to Townes: The Story of Vanderbilt's Women Pioneers."

Online Ongoing Coverage: 1, Kylie Hubbard and Cat Trieu, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Student Programming Allocation Committee"; 2, Andrew Wigdor, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU's Proposed Law School Transfer."

Online Multimedia Journalist: 1, Bailey Clark and Kim Rix, University of Memphis, "Memphis Skaters Look for a Way to Bring Creativity Back to the Sport"; 2, Megan Cole, Middle Tennessee State University, "Former Student, Media Worker Charged with Sexual Battery."

COLLEGE RADIO DIVISION:

Radio Feature Story: 1, Mamie Lomax, Middle Tennessee State University, "Clinic Provides Free Dental Care to Tennessee's Working Poor"; 2, Kayla Brooks, University of Tennessee at Martin.

Radio Sports Reporting: 1, Cutler Klein and Max Schneider, Vanderbilt University; 2, John Thornton, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois - Women's Basketball."

Radio Sports Coverage/Program: 1, John Thornton and Jordan Taylor, University of Tennessee at Martin, "Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Finals Game"; 2, John Thornton, Jordan Taylor and Haley Carpenter, University of Tennessee at Martin.

Use of Sound: 1, Jillianne Moncrief and Brian Affolter, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UTM Rope Pull"; 2, Alexis Marshall, Middle Tennessee State University, "How Does a College Remember 911 When It's Students Don't."

Radio Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, Levi Johnson, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "UT Professor Suggests Climate Change as Reason for Warmer Fall Weather."

Radio Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Ghaliah Almuyidi, Middle Tennessee State University, "3 Mid-State Communities Dropping Big Bucks on Tenn. Senate Race."

Radio News Story: 1, Jillianne Moncrief, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UT Martin Host Potential Memphis Students"; 2, Sarah Taylor, Middle Tennessee State University, "Gun Protest Downtown Nashville."

Radio Newscast: 1, Kait Scott, University of Tennessee at Martin; 2, Ryan Brown, Vanderbilt University.

Radio Reporter: 1, Alexis Marshall, Middle Tennessee State University, "Garbage Runneth Over."

COLLEGE TELEVISION DIVISION:

TV Feature Story: 1, Erin Franklin, Cavin Jacobson and Ben Davis, Lipscomb University, "Dove Awards 2018"; 2, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Night with the Blue Raider Basketball Pep Band."

TV Sports Reporting: 1, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "New MTSU Strength Coach "Bringing the Juice" in 2018"; 2, Steven Boero, Belmont University, "Darby Maggard Prepares for 2018-2019 Season."

TV Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Lipscomb University, "Sports Extra"; 2, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "VNN: Davis Cup Comes to Belmont."

Videographer: 1, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU Fight Song 2018"; 2, Cole Abshier, Belmont University.

TV Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Twitter Gun Picture Controversy"; 2, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "CMA Fest 2018."

TV Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Bruce Shaw, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Mental Health: One Woman's Story."

TV News Story: 1, Jake Albright, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "Tennessee's Structurally Deficient Bridges"; 2, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Trump Rally at UTC."

TV Newscast: 1, Belmont University; 2, Lipscomb University.

Television Reporter: 1, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "Pilgrimage Festival 2018"; 2, Colin Sawyer, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Protesters Oppose White Nationalists."

A list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/tennessee