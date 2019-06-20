Wyoming Supreme Court hears oral arguments in UW gun case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a legal challenge over whether the University of Wyoming has the right to regulate firearms on campus.

The Laramie Boomerang reports attorneys on both sides of the case were stumped by questions from justices during the hour-long hearing Wednesday. The Supreme Court will issue a decision at a later date.

In December, Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken determined that the university has the authority to regulate firearms, in part because she determined that sloppy drafting of the 2010 Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act unwittingly stripped away some gun rights in the state.

Lyle Williams sued the university after UW police cited him for openly carrying his firearm during the state Republican Party convention last year at the UW Conference Center.

