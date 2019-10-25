Wyoming college commission holds off on another tuition hike

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Community College Commission isn't raising tuition again, for now.

Commissioners decided Thursday in Gillette to see how a tuition increase from $94 to $95 per credit hour will work out during the current school year.

The commission approved the increase in 2018 and set a goal for tuition to equal 23% to 28% of college revenue each year.

The Gillette News-Record reports the increase puts tuition at about 21% of revenue.

Commission staff recommended waiting on any new increase and waiting to see how tuition might be charged for new four-year degrees authorized by the Legislature.

Wyoming's community college system consists of seven college districts.

