Yale, ex-basketball player settle lawsuit over expulsion

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has settled a lawsuit brought by a former Yale basketball team captain who sued the university after being expelled over sexual misconduct allegations he denied.

A federal judge in Hartford on Tuesday dismissed Jack Montague's lawsuit. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Yale spokesman Thomas Conroy declined to comment.

Lawyers in the case issued a statement saying only that "the parties have resolved the case to their mutual satisfaction."

Montague sought monetary damages over his February 2016 expulsion. He also sought readmission, but he went on to attend Belmont University in Tennessee.

Montague was expelled after a woman testified before a Yale committee that much of a 2014 sexual encounter with the player was not consensual. No criminal charges were ever brought.