Youngstown State extends Tressel as president through 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown State University's trustees and its president have agreed to extend his contract through June 2020.

The university's Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed this past week to the one-year extension.

The head of the board said the former Ohio State University football coach's strong leadership has moved the university forward. Tressel was named Youngstown State's ninth president in 2014.

“We are about to enter into a new strategic action plan and while much has been accomplished, challenges remain,” Tressel said. “We are committed to further advancing student success and academic excellence for the benefit of our students and the entire community.”

The university's enrollment has improved and freshman test scores and grade point averages are among the highest in the school's history since Tressel arrived, the university said.

Tressel coached at Ohio State from 2001 to 2010, where his teams won the national championship in 2002 and seven Big Ten championships. Before that, he won four Division I-AA national championships at Youngstown State.