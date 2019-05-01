New York City to pay $3.5M settlement in Rikers inmate death

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has reached a $3.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed over the 2014 death of a Rikers Island inmate who records show was deprived of seizure medication.

The Daily News reports the city agreed last week to pay the money to the girlfriend of Rolando Perez, mother of his now-18-year-old son.

Perez died in January 2014, two days after being put in solitary confinement. He was being held in Rikers on burglary charges.

The 36-year-old had suffered from a seizure disorder since he was a teen, relying on medications to control it.

According to records and Perez's family, he was deprived of his medication while in solitary and had been placed there without being cleared by medical and mental health staff.

