  • In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a recovering tramadol addict waits for her medication at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The pills were everywhere, as legitimate medication sold in pharmacies, but also illicit counterfeits hawked by itinerant peddlers and street vendors. India has twice the global average of illicit opiate consumption. Researchers estimate about 4 million Indians use heroin or other opioids, and a quarter of them live in the Punjab, India's agricultural heartland bordering Pakistan. Photo: Channi Anand, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a recovering tramadol addict waits for her medication at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The pills were everywhere, as legitimate medication sold in pharmacies, but also illicit counterfeits hawked by itinerant peddlers and street vendors. India has twice the global average of illicit opiate consumption. Researchers estimate about 4 million Indians use heroin or other opioids, and a quarter of them live in the Punjab, India's agricultural heartland bordering Pakistan. less
    In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a recovering tramadol addict waits for her medication at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The pills were everywhere, as ... more
    Photo: Channi Anand, AP
Photo: Channi Anand, AP
Image 1 of / 13

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 13
In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a recovering tramadol addict waits for her medication at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The pills were everywhere, as legitimate medication sold in pharmacies, but also illicit counterfeits hawked by itinerant peddlers and street vendors. India has twice the global average of illicit opiate consumption. Researchers estimate about 4 million Indians use heroin or other opioids, and a quarter of them live in the Punjab, India's agricultural heartland bordering Pakistan. less
In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a recovering tramadol addict waits for her medication at a de-addiction center in Kapurthala, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The pills were everywhere, as ... more
Photo: Channi Anand, AP